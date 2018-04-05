Sreenu Vaitla shoots Amar Akbar Anthony in J Lo’s palatial mansion in New York, shares video on Twitter

Filmmaker Sreenu Vaitla and Ravi Teja have reunited for the third time for upcoming Telugu actioner Amar Akbar Anthony, which got underway recently in the US.

Earlier this week, Vaitla took to Twitter to share that the shoot of the film is underway in Jennifer Lopez’s exotic mansion in Long Island, New York. He was thrilled to share the news with his fans.

“Been her craziest fan throughout my life. The heartthrob of millions. The evergreen queen of Pop. And here I am shooting right in her palatial mansion in Long Island. Dreams do come true. My biggest fan moment,” Vaitla wrote and shared a video that gave a glimpse of the mansion in a snow-filled backdrop.

Been her craziest fan throughout my life..the heartthrob of millions ..the evergreen queen of pop ..and here I am Shooting right in her palatial mansion in Long Island .Dreams do come true ! My biggest fan moment @jlo #AAA pic.twitter.com/PyGrnyVwR4 — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) April 2, 2018

I’d like to sincerely thank Mr .Mallareddy Garu for making this happen.Shooting at this exotic mansion of Jenifer Lopez .#AAA @JLo pic.twitter.com/Dg2iZ8qYY8 — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) April 3, 2018

Following back-to-back debacles of Bruce Lee and Mister, Vaitla has pinned his hopes on this project. The film features Ravi Teja in triple roles with Anu Emmanuel playing the leading lady.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, most portions of Amar Akbar Anthony will be shot in the US.

Rangasthalam producers Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling this project.

Meanwhile Ravi Teja, having recently completed work on Kalyan Krishna’s Nela Ticket, is looking forward to this project. Having begun the year on a dull note with the failure of Touch Chesi Chudu, Ravi hopes to find his mojo back with this outing.

