Waltair Veerayya box office day 5 collection: Chiranjeevi film earns 129.8 cr, his most successful movie since comeback

Telugu film Waltair Veerayya is turning out to be Chiranjeevi’s most successful film since his comeback seven years ago with Khaidi No 150. The film has grossed ₹129.8 crore worldwide in five days and is set to emerge as the highest grossing movie in Chiranjeevi’s career at the end of its theatrical run. Also read: Finally a Chiranjeevi film the audience will love despite its predictable story. Waltair Veerayya movie review

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Waltair Veerayya features Chiranjeevi in the role of a fisherman, who helps a local police officer in nabbing an infamous drug peddler, who had escaped from police custody and fled to Malaysia. The film also stars Ravi Teja in a key role.

Box office tracking portal Andhra Box Office on Wednesday took to Twitter to share that film’s gross earnings in five days. As per their tweet, the film is on its way to become a super hit. “Waltair Veerayya five days total worldwide collections: ₹129.8 crore. Superb run! Towards super hit.”

Waltair Veerayya released around Makar Sankranti festival on January 13. It clashed at the box office with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, which released one day in advance and managed to do well at the box office, too.

Chiranjeevi recently took to Twitter a video of a kid dancing his heart out for a song from his film and he described it as ‘what a bundle of joy’. He added that with such young fans, the song Poonakalu Loading has worked its magic on the next generation as well. “What a bundle of Joy. With rocking tiny fans like these, ‘Poonakalu Loading’ looks set for next generation too (sic),” Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Last year, Chiranjeevi had opened up about the box office failure of his film Acharya, which ended up as a disaster at the box office. In a media interaction in October, Chiranjeevi had said that he takes full responsibility when a film of his fails. Quoting the example of Acharya, he said that he as well as actor-son Ram Charan returned 80 percent of their remuneration for the movie to the producer after the film’s failure. Chiranjeevi also said that he has no guilt regarding their film Acharya.

Despite grossing ₹73 crore in the first three days of release, the film ended up as a failure. Box office tracking portal Andhra Box Office had described Acharya as a ‘double disaster’. As per their report, the theatrical value of Acharya was pegged at ₹140 crore. At the end of its theatrical run, the film could not break even at the ticket windows.

Chiranjeevi will soon commence work on his next Telugu project, Bholaa Shankar, a remake of Tamil film Vedalam. The film, directed by Meher Ramesh, also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in key roles.

