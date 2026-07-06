‘We are still engaged’: Akriti Agarwal says baseless speculation around cheating is damaging Prithvi Shaw's reputation

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's fiancée, actor Akriti Agarwal, sparked cheating rumours with her cryptic posts on Monday. After this created online chatter, Akriti said that the post was meant for close friends only. She then went on to clarify that she and Prithvi are ‘still engaged’ and its disappointing to see the years of hard work of her partner get questioned based on speculations.

Akriti clarifies about Prithvi

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal got engaged in March this year.

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Taking to her Instagram Stories, Akriti wrote a note. It began, “Just want to clear something up. I never mentioned my fiancé name, nor did I say that our engagement was called off or that we had separated. It was unfortunate that many people assumed it was about him. We are happy together, still engaged, and doing absolutely fine. This also has made me realise how easy it is for a public figure's image and reputation to be affected by assumptions. A single post, without any names or context can lead people to draw conclusions that aren't even true.”

She added, “I never wanted to post this story for clarification. But when my partner's dignity became the subject of so many posts. People in the public eye are constantly judged and questioned based on speculation rather than facts.”

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‘One small mistake has ended up costing the person I love his reputation’

{{^usCountry}} “This story was meant only for close friends, but one small mistake has ended up costing the person I love his reputation. Even now, I don't want to reveal who that story was actually about because I believe in Karma. God will deliver justice in his own time,” she noted further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This story was meant only for close friends, but one small mistake has ended up costing the person I love his reputation. Even now, I don't want to reveal who that story was actually about because I believe in Karma. God will deliver justice in his own time,” she noted further. {{/usCountry}}

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On Sunday, Akriti first sparked rumours of trouble in her relationship with Prithvi when she wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I got cheated so many times, yet I never said a word. (heart break emoji) Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead …” She also added without naming the person she’s talking about, “Everything is true every rumours is true. What you see on social media about him.”

After her post went viral, many wondered if she was claiming that Prithvi had cheated on her. She made a second post. It read: “Misunderstood by many!” without clarifying whether she meant that she had been misunderstood or that people had misunderstood her previous post.

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Akriti also still has her happy memories with Prithvi pinned on her Instagram. In March, after they got engaged, the cricketer had written, “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s is my perfect innings! (trophy and heart emojis) #justengaged.” In April, too, he had posted pictures of his fiancée, writing, “Us, in our element.” His most recent post was on her birthday in May.