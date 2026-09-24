What are NTR and KCR doing in Nani's The Paradise? Chiranjeevi, Amar Singh Chamkila referenced

The Paradise was released in theatres this Thursday, and Srikanth Odela’s sophomore film sees him turn into a fanboy. Even though Nani’s film is set in the titular fictional world, it references some very real-world personalities. What’s more, it even features lookalikes of some of them without explicitly naming them. Know all about it. *Spoilers ahead*

Nani's The Paradise features lookalikes of Sr NTR and KCR.

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(Also Read: The Paradise movie review: Nani's film leaves you with a sense of déjà vu; bogged down by legacy it doesn't live up to)

The NTR and KCR lookalikes in The Paradise

Midway through The Paradise, when Nani’s Jadal and his people are deep in the throes of revolution, a new character is introduced. MLA Shankaranna, played by Priyadarshi Pulikonda, tries to understand the issues of the Savaari tribe. Even though Jadal is sceptical, he promises them the dignity and life they deserve.

Deep Dive How are the characters MLA Shankaranna and the 'CM' referenced in The Paradise related to KCR and NTR? In The Paradise, MLA Shankaranna is implied to be based on KCR due to his similar features and political background. The 'CM' character, whose silhouette resembles NTR, symbolizes the late Telugu superstar’s political legacy. What themes from Telangana's history are explored in The Paradise? The Paradise explores themes of struggle and dignity, particularly referencing the Sammakka legacy, a historical Koya tribal warrior's fight against oppression, as well as the ongoing fight for recognition faced by the Savaari tribe. What critical reception has The Paradise received from viewers and critics? The Paradise has garnered mixed to negative reviews, with many viewers labeling it as Nani's worst film, criticizing its storytelling, character development, and execution compared to other Telugu films.

While never explicitly named, Shankaranna’s tilak and features are a dead giveaway that he’s supposed to be politician Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, better known as KCR. The former Chief Minister of Telangana was once the Vice-President of Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress and held key positions in the Assembly in the 1980s, the time period during which The Paradise is set.

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{{^usCountry}} At the end of the film, not only does Shankaranna help the Savaaris, but he also brings along someone who’s only referred to as the ‘CM’ to help them gain legal recognition. Again, while this Chief Minister is never named, the silhouette shown to the audience is a giveaway that it’s Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), the late Telugu superstar and former CM of Andhra Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the end of the film, not only does Shankaranna help the Savaaris, but he also brings along someone who’s only referred to as the ‘CM’ to help them gain legal recognition. Again, while this Chief Minister is never named, the silhouette shown to the audience is a giveaway that it’s Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), the late Telugu superstar and former CM of Andhra Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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Chiranjeevi, Amar Singh Chamkila references

The Paradise is filled with Easter eggs underneath all the fluff for those willing to look. Mohan Babu’s Shikanja Malik’s fighting style is an easy reference to Kamal Haasan’s Senapathy from Indian. Chiranjeevi’s films and posters establish the time period, with characters either watching his films or lazing next to his posters in plain sight.

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Another marker of the period is a Punjabi character who, towards the end of the film, listens to the music of the legendary Amar Singh Chamkila while on police duty. The Paradise begins with a homage to the revolutionary Telangana poet and singer Gummadi Vittal Rao, better known as Gaddar. A short clip even plays with Gaddar singing one of his famous ballads.

The Paradise never explicitly mentions Telangana or Hyderabad, but the geographical references of Old City are everywhere. Culinary landmarks like Paradise Biryani and Liberty Cafe are also hard to miss. Set in the fictional city of Paradise, where the Savaari tribe is exploited by a feudal overlord, Odela tried to incorporate enough real-world references to make it work.