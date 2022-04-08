When Allu Arjun spoke about 'dignified' wife Sneha Reddy: 'Even at 2 AM in the club, there's nothing obscene about her'

Allu Arjun has witnessed a huge rise in popularity ever since the release of his film, Pushpa: The Rise. The film was not just a hit in the South but was a blockbuster across the country and around the globe. Allu, who enjoys a massive female fan following, had once introduced Samantha Ruth Prabhu to his girlfriend, now wife Sneha Reddy.

Samantha was among the very few people whom Allu had told about Sneha being his then girlfriend. Allu has been married to Sneha Reddy ​for 10 years now. They have son named Ayaan and a daughter, Arha.

During an appearance on Samantha's talk show Sam Jam, Allu had talked about what was so special about Sneha. He had said, "I liked two qualities about her, she is very dignified. Even at 2 AM at the nightclub, there was nothing obscene about her. She has got so much dignity and number 2, she is very balanced."

During an another interview, Allu was once asked about how he handles so much attention while being a married man with two kids. Allu had told Filmfare with a pinch of humour, “My wife is extremely strict. Also, I don’t believe my female fans would want to disturb my marital life. They know I’m married and have kids. My wife says they should live with me to know how I am actually. She’s sure they’d no longer remain my fans.”

He had also claimed being a diehard romantic and had confirmed that his wife will also vouch for that.

On his 40th birthday, Samantha wished Arjun on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Happy birthday you terrific person @alluarjunonline. Glad to have been a part of your incredible journey. You inspire me and that's something I hold very dear to me. So thank you and wishing you the biggest 40th.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a birthday wish for Allu Arjun.

Allu is currently basking in the success of Pushpa: The Rise. The Telugu film was also dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi which led to its massive success. Samantha's special dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Pushpa has also been a top chartbuster. He will now be seen in its sequel-- Pushpa: The Rule.

