When Samantha Akkineni said Naga Chaitanya fell in love with her despite seeing her make ‘horrible mistakes’

Samantha Akkineni, during an appearance on Feet Up With The Stars (Telugu) in 2019, showered praise on Naga Chaitanya and called him ‘husband material’. Host Lakshmi Manchu also ended up revealing that they were in a live-in relationship prior to getting married.

“Chay is completely husband material. He has seen me from nothing. I remember I didn’t have money to make a call to my mother from the US. I took his phone and made a call home. Chay has seen me from that to this, so how can it be anybody else, right? Anybody else only knows me halfway,” Samantha told Lakshmi about Chaitanya.

“As a human being also, he has seen me make the most horrible mistakes,” Samantha said, adding that it was a big deal ‘for people to love you despite the things that you are not proud of’.

Later on, Lakshmi asked Samantha to name three things she added to the bedroom after marrying Chaitanya. As Samantha giggled, Lakshmi said, “I can’t say you guys were living together before…” The two laughed and Lakshmi told Samantha, “You only dug your grave.”

Lakshmi rephrased her question: “Being single to being with a man, what are the differences in the bedroom?” Samantha answered, “Chay is married to his pillow. Even if I have to hug him, the pillow is always between us. He is going to kill me if I say more. I think I have said enough.”

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017. Reports suggest that their marriage has hit a rough patch and they are on the verge of divorce. While neither has commented on the rumours, she dropped the Akkineni surname from her social media accounts and changed her name to ‘S’.

Earlier this month, when Samantha was leaving the Tirumala temple, a reporter asked her to comment on rumours of her separation from Chaitanya. “Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense)?” she snapped, pointing to her head.