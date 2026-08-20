‘Why must I apologise for making a rooted film?’: Producers Supriya Yarlagadda, Vivek Krishnani talk about Pallaburusu

Debutant director Uday Chauhan’s film Pallaburusu, starring Sudhakar Reddy and Muralidhar Goud, released in theatres last Friday to positive reviews. The film is backed by Supriya Yarlagadda of Annapurna Studios and Vivek Krishnani of EPIC Studios. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the duo bat for the charm of a slice-of-life film like Pallaburusu over the masala fare dotting the screens. (Also Read: Pallaburusu director Uday Chauhan reveals Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's reactions to his debut film | Interview)

A toothbrush leading to a wider conflict

Pallaburusu is directed by debutant director Uday Chauhan.

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Pallaburusu, the regional term for toothbrush, sees the item at hand lead to a larger, even legal, conflict between a father and son. “It was such an unusual idea, how a toothbrush becomes a much larger idea about a father-son relationship. It’s such a rooted narrative that sounds absurd, but underneath there’s a humour that’s deeply human. That’s where the magic of storytelling comes in,” says Vivek.

“The director (Uday) came with a very strong story and core. It felt like my story and not Superman,” explains Supriya, adding, “It felt grounded and personal. For me, its warmth made it feel universal. I think that when you see the belief someone has in their film, the idea can also resonate with you. I think it makes it very easy to start the process in a market that’s ever evolving.”

The draw of simplicity over largeness

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{{^usCountry}} Vivek says that Pallaburusu’s simplicity attracted him. “We live in a world where we believe a film needs a huge star, a huge concept, a huge setting. This film reminded me that a very small human problem can open the door to big emotions,” he says, adding, “Besides, we’ve seen how well Little Hearts and Court or Laapataa Ladies and 12th Fail have resonated with the audience. Good stories remain forever.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vivek says that Pallaburusu’s simplicity attracted him. “We live in a world where we believe a film needs a huge star, a huge concept, a huge setting. This film reminded me that a very small human problem can open the door to big emotions,” he says, adding, “Besides, we’ve seen how well Little Hearts and Court or Laapataa Ladies and 12th Fail have resonated with the audience. Good stories remain forever.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Somewhere, we have to trust our gut and instinct. History has shown that good films work regardless of size. Laapataa Ladies was a big experience in theatres. I think we tend to draw on only 10 years of memory and bracket ourselves into thinking that only a certain kind of film works. As for the money it makes at the box office, move away from that narrative; that’s for the producer. Why must I apologise for making a small, rooted, grounded film?” Supriya chimes in to make her case.

Watching the film in theatre over OTT

All Surpiya wants now is the best for team Pallaburusu. “I want to see this director and these actors get their due. This film will inform what my next year’s decisions are going to be,” she adds. “We’re in the business of hope and gamble, I’m trying to make sense of my gamble and my hope to y’all.”

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While Vivek admits there’s no urgency to watch films like Pallaburusu in theatres, he believes word of mouth can be a game-changer. “We’ve seen it happen with Saiyaara and Main Vaapas Aaunga. Films like these are best experienced together. The audience also looks for something beyond scale, something that doesn’t come from VFX. Theatres don’t belong just to scale, but also stories that make a room full of strangers feel something together,” he rounds off.