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Women actors can share their view if scene doesn't feel right: Kangana on objectification in movies

Women actors can share their view if scene doesn't feel right: Kangana on objectification in movies

Jun 09, 2026 03:00 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Women actors can always share their perspective about a scene if they feel it isn't right and directors will most likely admit that a set of men writing in a closed room would not have thought it "so bad", says Kangana Ranaut.

Women actors can share their view if scene doesn't feel right: Kangana on objectification in movies

The actor-politician's comments come in the backdrop of a raging controversy over the issue of objectification of women in cinema after scenes from the Janhavi Kapoor-Ram Charan starrer "Peddi" led to outrage in several quarters.

According to Ranaut, who is promoting her new movie "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata", filmmaking is all about different perspectives coming together.

"You can bring light to the scene and say, 'It is sounding like this'. They may not want to objectify because nobody wants to make film where they are like, 'Let's objectify'. What I have seen is that they don't think that way...," Ranaut told PTI in an interview.

"So as a woman, you can share your perspective and say, 'Yes, this is how it feels like or it is not looking nice'. Mostly they agree with you and say, 'No, we actually didn't think it like that. As a set of men when we were writing it in a closed room, we didn't think it would be so bad'. These things happen. If you are working on a film, if you have accepted it, then it's like a collaboration," she added.

 
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