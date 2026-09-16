61-year-old veteran actor Disco Shanthi was hospitalised recently, and she took to social media to share that she’s now back home. But fans were worried to see her picture from the hospital, wondering what had happened and if she was alright. Her sons have not addressed the matter even as fans asked for health updates.

Disco Shanthi hospitalised

Disco Shanthi had massive popularity in the 80s for her dance numbers.

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Shanthi took to her Instagram to post an update. “Back home,” she wrote with laughter emojis. It left fans worried because she also posted a picture of herself from the hospital. It sees her dressed in a hospital gown, with a nasal cannula taped to her cheek. She did not reveal why she was hospitalised or for how long she was there.

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{{^usCountry}} Shanthi’s son, Megamsh Srihari, who turned 26, has been posting the birthday wishes he received on Instagram, but has not addressed his mother’s hospitalisation. Her other son, Shashank Srihari, did not publicly address it either. Fans were worried for Shanthi, with one comment under her post reading, “Ur son's don't have another mother so live strong for ur son's, they want mother certain stage they will be come, so live for ur kids, live it stress comeback stronger.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shanthi’s son, Megamsh Srihari, who turned 26, has been posting the birthday wishes he received on Instagram, but has not addressed his mother’s hospitalisation. Her other son, Shashank Srihari, did not publicly address it either. Fans were worried for Shanthi, with one comment under her post reading, “Ur son's don't have another mother so live strong for ur son's, they want mother certain stage they will be come, so live for ur kids, live it stress comeback stronger.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Mum god bless you, u dont worry god with us,” read one fan’s comment, while another wrote, “May you come home full and healthy madam.” Numerous others left comments asking Shanthi not to worry and get well soon. The veteran actor has yet to give an update on her health at the time of writing.

About Disco Shanthi

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Born as Santha Kumari in 1965 to Tamil actor CL Anandan, Shanthi was widely popular in the 80s for her special numbers. She appeared in hundreds of films in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Odia after her debut with the 1983 Tamil film Vasanthame Varuga. Othadi Othadi from Rajinikanth’s Dharmathin Thalaivan (1988), Bangaru Kodi Petta from Chiranjeevi’s Gharana Mogudu (1992), and Dingora Dingora from Aadmi (1993), featuring Paresh Rawal, are among her famous numbers.

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In 1996, Shanthi married Telugu actor Srihari and quit films. They had two sons and a daughter, Akshara, who died when she was only four months old. The family established a foundation in her memory to provide quality education to children. Srihari, who was battling a liver ailment, died in 2013 while filming Shahid Kapoor’s R... Rajkumar. He experienced dizziness on set and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

In 2019, Meghamsh debuted with Rajdooth. Shanthi is touted to make a comeback with Raghava Lawrence’s long-delayed film Bullet.