Yashoda trailer: Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu wakes up in a golden cage, gets her own Truman Show. Watch

The teaser of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming multilingual film Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish, was unveiled on Thursday. Going by the visuals, the film looks like a survival thriller about a trapped woman, played by Samantha. Originally shot in Telugu, the film will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu floored by Bridgerton star Simone Ashley's Met Gala look, calls her 'brown and beautiful'

Samantha took to Twitter to unveil the teaser of the film and wrote, “Very excited to present to you the first glimpse of our film Yashoda.” In the trailer, Samantha appears to be pregnant as well, hence hinting at the story of Yashoda from Hindu my

When she wakes up, she looks around and walks towards the window and as she sticks out her hand to touch a pigeon on the other side, the camera zooms out to make us realise that she’s trapped in a room that is

Several fans in the comments section of Samantha’s tweet praised her for always striving to take up different content. One fan commented, “Different. Fresh. Intriguing. This woman has mastered the art of hitting the bullseye every time when it comes to choosing scripts. More power to @Samanthaprabhu2 (sic).” Another one said, “A melange of films - as varied as her talent - mighty impressive already #Yashoda@Samanthaprabhu2. Cheering you on to lead from the front always (sic).”

Besides Samantha, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others. The film is gearing up for release on August 12.

Samantha, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, is looking forward to the release of upcoming magnum opus Shakuntalam. In 2020, speaking at the launch of the movie, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role. She’s also teaming up with Gunasekhar for the first time. The film, produced on a massive budget by Gunasekhar himself, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

