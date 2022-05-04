Samantha Ruth Prabhu floored by Bridgerton star Simone Ashley's Met Gala look, calls her 'brown and beautiful'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a video of Bridgerton season 2 actor Simone Ashley from her stunning appearance at the Met gala held on Monday. Simone is a British actor born to Indian Tamil parents. She headlined the second season of Bridgerton which released on Netflix this year. Also read: MET Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla brings desi representation, Kim Kardashian goes blonde, Blake's dress transforms

Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, “Brown and beautiful (heart emoticon) #SimoneAshley #Bridgerton." The video shows Simone, who played Kate Sharma on Bridgerton 2, posing as she arrived on the red carpet.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu loved Simone Ashley's Met gala look.

The video was originally shared by Simone along with few other pictures of her look. Sharing more about her black and golden costume, she wrote, “Met Gala 2022 @jeremyscott. It has been such a joy to wear your vision of everything gold and gilded, mysterious and modern. Thank you @moschino. Thank you to @rebeccacorbinmurray @peterluxhair @babskymakeup @_nicgoodwin For making this moment happen and always bringing a smile to my face.”

She shared another set of pictures on Instagram to give a better look at her ensemble and captioned it, “This was a lot of fun.”

On Tuesday, the official Instagram account of Netflix India also shared pictures of Bridgerton 2 actors who graced the Met gala. The post was captioned, “The cast of Bridgerton looking like absolute royalty on the red carpet #Bridgerton.”

The first picture of Simone was followed by a picture of Bridgerton season 1 actor Rege-Jean Page who is known for his character, Simon, Duke of Hastings on the show. He walked the red carpet in a navy blue velvet blazer, paired with a collarless blue shirt and black trousers. Sharing a video of himse winking while being clicked, he wrote on Instagram, “The night that my dreams might let me know.”

It was followed by Nicola Coughlan, know for playing Penelope Featherington on the show. She walked the red carpet at the Met gala for the first time in a grand pink and black gown with a hint of feathers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON