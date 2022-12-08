Hamsa Nandini returns to sets on 38th birthday after battle with breast cancer: 'Feeling like I'm reborn'

Actor Hamsa Nandini on Wednesday returned to a film set a year after she was diagnosed with hereditary breast cancer. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she rang in her birthday on a film set and feels like she’s reborn. She went on to write that it's in front of the camera she feels most alive. Also read: Hamsa Nandini shares an emotional post on fighting breast cancer

Last December, Hamsa Nandini took to Instagram to share that she tested positive for hereditary breast cancer and that she has already undergone nine cycles of chemotherapy with seven more to go.

On Wednesday, she posted: “On the movie set and feeling like I'm reborn! Bringing in my birthday the best way I know... in front of the camera is where I'm most alive. Celebrating tonight with my co-stars & my movie crew!! Oh.. how I've missed this. Couldn't have been possible without the massive love and support from all of you. Hugs and kisses. Yay! I am back (sic).”

In the comment section, several people welcomed her back. One comment read: “Yaaaaayyy my queen is back. You're going to sizzle babe @ihamsanandini lots of love luck and light your way (sic).” Another wrote, “This comeback. Your fighting deserves all this more strength to you (sic).”

In a long post last year, Hamsa recalled that she felt a tiny lump in her breast. “That very moment I knew that my life was never going to be the same. 18 years ago I had lost my mom to a dreadful disease and I had since lived under its dark shadow. I was scared,” she wrote, recalling how the ordeal started.

"After a plethora of scans and tests, I walked bravely into the Operation Theatre where my tumour was removed. At this point, the doctors confirmed that there was no spread and I was lucky to have caught it early. A silver lining," she added.

However, she claimed that the relief was short-lived. “I tested positive for BRCA1 (Hereditary Breast Cancer). This means that I have a genetic mutation that almost guarantees that I would have a 70% chance of another Breast Cancer and a 45% chance of Ovarian Cancer throughout my life. The only way to mitigate the risk is through some very extensive prophylactic surgeries which I need to undergo before I can claim Victory,” she wrote.

