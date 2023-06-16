‘Thank you for making me a mommy’: Kim Kardashian pays sweet tribute to daughter North West on 10th birthday

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet birthday post for her oldest daughter North West, who turned 10 years old on June 15. The 42-year-old mother posted a tribute to the little girl, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

“My sweet special baby girl. I can’t believe you’re 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever,” Kim wrote on Instagram, sharing two selfies with her daughter.

Kim opened up about her parenting style last month in an episode of the ‘On Purpose with Jay Shetty’ podcast. On being asked if being the best mother was a hard job, Kim said, “Absolutely.” ““And I’m very confident, so every year I write each one of my kids about a four or five-page letter on their birthday, about what the year was like, who their friends are, silly words they’re saying, their favorite foods, all the silly things they do and a little journey of what the year is like,” she added.

“And it’s so fun to see from the first year now, one of ‘em is almost 10 years old. And I know that they’ll appreciate this,” Kim said. “I know that they’ll appreciate everything, even if they might have thought I was being a little harsh on them. I know that they’ll get it because I got it with my mom. I know they’ll get it with me.”

Besides North, Kim shares three other children with Kanye – her daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Psalm, 4, and Saint, 7. Kim and Kanye officially finalised their divorce in November 2022. Documents obtained by the news outlet PEOPLE relieved that the two of them will have joint physical and legal custody of their four children.

Kanye is supposed to be paying Kim $200,000 a month in child support. He is responsible for half of all his children’s medical, educational, and security expenses. The exes, however, waived spousal support.

