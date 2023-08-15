Suhana Khan and rest of The Archies cast volunteer as servers for Independence Day lunch at Mumbai restaurant. See pics

The star cast of Zoya Akhtar's upcoming adaptation of Archie Comics had a busy Independence Day afternoon. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor among other actors from The Archies showed up for an Indpendence Day lunch at a Mumbai restaurant. However, they weren't seen only dining, but serving the guests as well. (Also Read: Kareena, Karan, Shweta Bachchan react to Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's new The Archies posters: 'The kids look great')

Break from Pop Tates

The Archies cast serve food to guests at a Mumbai restaurant on Independence Day.

A high-end Mumbai restaurant took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared pictures of The Archies cast acting as servers for a charity Independence Day lunch. The restaurant's caption read, “Look who took a break from Pop Tates to show up at The Bombay Canteen? The Archies! (slurp emoji) Always showing up for a good cause, The Archies volunteered at our Independence Day Daawat to lend a hand and pass on the plate!”

“It was an absolute delight to have The Archies join our mission that brings people together over good food, for a good cause! (bow emoji) We cannot wait to see what good they are up to next! Thank you Archie, Veronica, Betty, Reggie, Jughead, Ethel & Dilton! They have a film releasing later this year called The Archies! And we can’t wait to Netflix and chill with them!”

Khushi serves milk cakes

Khushi was seen serving milk cakes to the guests. Wearing a sequined dress of the same colour as the milk cakes, she also posted her photo while serving and captioned it, “Matching milk cake (tongue out emoji).” Others were also seen serving, and posing for selfies and pictures with the guests and each others.

Khushi Kapoor serves milk cakes at the Independence Day charity lunch

About The Archies

The Archies is the Indian adaptation of the popular Archie Comics. It's set in the Anglo-Indian community at a fictional hill station in India called Riverdale back in 1964. On setting the storyline in that period, Zoya said in an interview to Film Companion, “When I was asked to adapt this, I didn't want to do a modern take. Firstly, Riverdale has done it. Secondly, it's not my experience of Archies. My experience of Archies is a simpler time, a more innocent time, a gentler time, where less is more. I wanted to go back to that. I wanted to keep the essence of the comic and find a way for it to resonate with young adults today.”

