Kareena, Karan, Shweta Bachchan react to Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's new The Archies posters: 'The kids look great'

Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Karan Johar and other celebs have reacted to Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and the rest of The Archies cast's new posters. On Saturday, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped fresh motion posters giving a better look at the cast of The Archies. Also read: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda fall in love, face heartbreaks in this coming-of-age story Meet The Archies cast including Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

The solo posters and motion posters also feature Khushi Kapoor along with Suhana Khan and Agastya. All three star kids will be making their acting debut with The Archies, which will premiere on Netflix soon. Suhana will be seen as Veronica, Agastya as Archie and Khushi as Betty in the film.

Karan Johar reacts to Agastya's The Archies poster

Sharing Agastya's poster, Zoya wrote in her Instagram caption, "Meet Archie Andrews (heart emoji). The heartthrob of Riverdale, who isn’t sure where his heart belongs. Guess we’ll find out on The Archies, coming soon only on @netflix_in."

Filmmaker Karan Johar commented, "Aggggyyyyyyy (red and hear emojis)." Agastya's sister Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, "Archie (heart emoji)." Their mother Shweta Bachchan commented, "(heart eyes and heart emojis) yay." A fan also wrote, “So looking forward to this!”

Suhana Khan's The Archies poster

"Sassy to classy and everything in between, the world better watch out for Veronica Lodge ‘cause here she comes... Meet Ronnie on The Archies..." Zoya wrote sharing Suhana's poster. She was dressed in pink and sported a retro hairstyle.

Kareena Kapoor commented, "Gooooooo Zoyaaaaa. Best best." Karan wrote, "Omg (Oh my God)! Best morning ! The kids look great!!! Suhana so excited."

Meet Khushi Kapoor and the rest of The Archies cast

Sharing Khushi's poster, Zoya wrote, "She might be the girl next door but she’s not one to be taken granted for... Meet Betty Cooper on The Archies." A comment read, "When is it out? Coming soon? Give the date please." Another one wrote, "Knew that she would be Betty Cooper. She gives out the vibe!!"

"The only thing Reggie loves more than himself, is him winning. Beware, he’ll charm his way through your heart. Catch him on The Archies..." read the caption alongside Vedang Raina's poster. "Meet Dilton, Riverdale's own walking library. When he isn't hanging with the gang, he's inventing to make the world a better place. Get set to geek out with him," read the caption with Yuvraj Menda's poster.

"Ethel Muggs knows how to keep things quirky, witty and crafty! Whipping out sweetness is her superpower, so catch her in The Archies," Zoya wrote for Dot aka Aditi Saigal. "The only food Jughead Jones share with you is food for thought. Hide your burgers and milkshakes, Jughead and The Archies arrive soon," read the caption for Mihir Ahuja's poster.

Star kids making debut with The Archies

The film is said to be set in the 1960s, and is based on the popular Archies comic book universe. The Archies will mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, and the sister of actress Janhvi Kapoor. The Netflix film will also introduce Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, and the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's only daughter Suhana Khan also makes her debut with The Archies.

