'The View' co-host Joy Behar warns Taylor Swift against Travis Kelce, here's why

Joy Behar is not a part of the crowd rooting for Taylor and Travis.

During the Thursday talk show, the “View” co-host revealed some of the NFL star's “disparaging comments [he wrote] about women” on social media in 2010.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the Thursday talk show, the “View” co-host revealed some of the NFL star's “disparaging comments [he wrote] about women” on social media in 2010.

“Here’s one of his [tweets], ‘Damn, the Clippers girls gotta be the girls that don’t make the Lakers team ’cause they were all ugly,’” read Joy.

Then, she read two more of his Tweets: "Why can’t girls hide they back fat?” and “I feel like if you want to be a cheerleader, you have to pass a beauty test. There’s too many ugly cheerleaders out here.”

Appearing disgusted by the football tight end's “obsession” with girls she said, “he's illiterate.”

Sister Act fame, Whoopi Goldberg, quickly came to the Kansas City Chief player, urging Joy to find any “high school boy who hasn't said something stupid about girls.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Young people do that stuff. What you said 25 years ago, may not be the way you feel this time. So everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do.”

Then she went on to ask her co-host why she was so hung up on the Football star's past.

“I’m a Swiftie. I love her because she’s getting young people out to vote so I don’t want her to be stuck with this idiot,” explained Joy.

As for the rest of the hosts of the show, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin, they sided with Whoopi adding that Tarvis's generation was the first to be introduced to social media.

"We documented everything,” Alyssa Farah Griffen explained. “You gotta give people a little grace and hope that the way he treats women now is reflective of how he is as an adult.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The American pop star, 33, and the football celebrity,34, have been linked romantically since September when Taylor attended one of his games.

Since then, the duo has been spotted out and about together at various places in New York City. Taylor's close-knit group of friends have also been in attendance at Travis's games.