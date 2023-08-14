Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One crosses $500 mn at global box office

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has managed to cross the monumental $500 million mark at the global box office, despite intense competition in Barbenheimer, as per a report by Collider. While there's still a long way to go for this instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise to break even, the spy thriller seems to inching closer, slowly and surely. (Also Read: Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One nears $500 mn mark at the global box office, Oppenheimer edges past)

Dead Reckoning's box office collection

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

The film now stands at $160 million at the North American box office and $362 million in the rest of the world. Thus, the total global box office collection stands at $522 million.

As per the report, the film registered a 29% decline on its fifth weekend. It added $4.5 million at the US box office and $20 million to the collection from its overseas territories.

Where does it stand in the franchise?

The seventh instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise is inching closer to surpassing the second instalment's lifetime global box office collection of $546 million. However, it lags far behind that of the last three instalments: Ghost Protocol ($694 million), Rogue Nation ($688 million), and Fallout ($791 million).

Will the film break even?

Expectations from this film were far higher than the previous instalments of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Dead Reckoning Part One's budget stands at $300 million because of pandemic delays, as opposed to $180 million for Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which earned $791, the highest total for any film from the franchise.

Competition from Barbenheimer

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One continues to face stiff competition from Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie which have long surpassed the global box office collection of the Tom Cruise starrer. The spy thriller had a headstart of nine days when it released on July 14, as opposed to Barbenheimer that opened on July 21. However, the trajectory of Tom Cruise's film isn't as pacey as the other two films.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and produced by Paramount Pictures, also starred Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Simon Pegg among others.

