Abdu Rozik shares wholesome, inspiring post about 'growing' despite doctors telling him he never will

Bigg Boss 16 contestant and Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik shared an inspiring post on Instagram talking about ‘growing’ even after doctors told him he wouldn't. He said he has zero growth hormones left in him. However, he added that he has been 'growing' and getting successful in life all thanks to the love and support of his fans. Also read: Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik reveals plans to stay back in India, open restaurant in Mumbai

Abdu Rozik says he's 'growing' in his latest post on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Abdu Rozik posted a photo of himself in a car and wrote in the caption, “Can you see a difference?? Doctors told us that I would not grow and that I have 0 percent growth hormone. Allhamdulillah a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I’m growing!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to his heartfelt post, a fan commented, “That is great news thanks to Allah AbduRozik is growing mashallah.” “Soooooo happy for you Abdu you are an angel,” added another one. Someone also said, “When you focus on being a blessing, God makes sure you are blessed in abundance!”

Abdu Rozik says he's 'growing' in his latest post on Instagram.

Abdu was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency. He also suffered from rickets at the age of five, and later stopped growing. Talking about his condition, Abdu had once how he was bullied and mocked during his teens for his size. He said even his teachers refused to give him stationery or books as many believed it would be a waste. This is why he could only get three years of formal education.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had told HT Brunch, "I was in school when I realised I was shorter than the other kids. They were nice to me initially, and I also looked so cute. But then my school mates started making fun of me, and I got really sad. In order to fight the bullies, I wanted to show that I was strong. So, I took up boxing.”

Later in life, Abdu started singing in the street bazaars of Tajikistan to earn money and provide for his family. At the age of 17, IFCM spotted him and UAE's royal family's Yasmine Safia (owner of IFCM) decided to invest in him and his talent. He rose to fame after his public spat at a boxing press conference in Moscow with his opponent, which garner over 400 million views worldwide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON