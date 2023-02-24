Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik reveals plans to stay back in India, open restaurant in Mumbai

On Friday, Abdu Rozik was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he left the country. But the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant has said that he will be back to stay in India. The Tajikistan singer also hinted at a big surprise and told the paparazzi that he is opening a restaurant in Mumbai. (Also read: Abdu Rozik books entire theatre to watch Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with paparazzi, dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Watch)

It seems that the 19-year-old will keep coming back to India with his new venture. While departing from Mumbai on Friday, the singer revealed that he had news to the paparazzi, "I'm opening an Indian restaurant, burgir (burger). He added, "6th of March, I'm coming back. I'm opening new restaurant in Mumbai." Dressed in a black hoodie, animal print black-and-white pants and black boots, Abdu posed for pictures with fans as he left India.

Abdu also shared a photograph with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan from the reality show's afterparty and wrote on Instagram, "CHOTA Bhaijaan is here to stay #salmankhan #abdurozik #india #bollywood #mumbai #colorstv #tajikistan #dubai #london." The singer, nicknamed 'Chota Bhaijaan' has found a sizable fan base after joining the Indian reality series last year. He had also confirmed to Salman on the Bigg Boss finale that he would be participating in Big Brother UK.

His fans were happy to hear that he would not be saying goodbye. One Instagram user wrote, "Abdu so happy to know that you'll stay here." Another fan shared a comment punctured with several emojis and said, "Whatttttt You are staying at india Soooo Happy person right now meeeee and your fans tooooo Now you have to come my house abdu Promise meeeee Love you lots."

After the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Abdu had also revealed that he was a big fan of the actor. He waited outside his Mumbai home, Mannat, with a placard around his neck that stated, “I still haven’t made it until I meet you. I love you Shah Rukh Khan. So happy to sit here with all of your fans and wait for my turn. Only one dream left. Pathaan.” Earlier this week, the singer had also booked an entire Mumbai theatre to watch Pathaan with fans and paparazzi. He was seen dancing to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan inside the theatre.

