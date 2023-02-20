Abdu Rozik books entire theatre to watch Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with paparazzi, dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Watch

Abdu Rozik, who participated in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16, watched Pathaan and said he wanted to meet Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, the Tajikistan singer booked an entire theatre in Mumbai to watch Shah Rukh's Pathaan with his fans and paparazzi. Videos of Adbu gushing over Shah Rukh and dancing to Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan inside the theatre were shared by paparazzi and fan pages on Instagram. Also read: Salman Khan carries Abdu Rozik in his arms, both jam to his 1998 song O Oh Jaane Jaana. Watch

In a video shared on a paparazzo page on Sunday, an excited Abdu is seen dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan near his seat inside the theatre. He performed Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone's hook step from the catchy song to perfection. Reacting to the video, an Instagram user wrote, "He is as pure as a kid." Another one commented, "By doing all this, you won't get SRK (Shah Rukh KHan). He is a busy superstar." In an earlier video, Abdu was seen arriving at the theatre before watching Pathaan, when he gushed over Shah Rukh and said his dream was to meet the actor.

"Shah Rukh Sir we want to meet you, only you. We booked the whole cinema to watch Pathaan, for dancing, masti (fun)... Bohut maza hai bro (too much fun, brother)," Abdu said in the video. A fan wrote in the comments section of the paparazzi video, "Cutie pie." On Sunday, Abdu also took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of his movie outing, and wrote, "I am waiting for you at my private screening of Pathaan."

After Bigg Boss 16 came to an end with MC Stan emerging as the winner of the show, Abdu has been spotted at a series of parties with other contestants from the reality show, including Shiv Thakre and Sajid Khan. Recently, a video of Abdu Rozik singing to O Oh Jaane Jana at the Bigg Boss 16 after-party with host Salman Khan was shared online. Adbu was also spotted at a party hosted by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan celebrating MC Stan's Bigg Boss 16 win.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has grossed over ₹988 crore worldwide. Pathaan, a Yash Raj Films (YRF) project, released in theatres on January 25.

