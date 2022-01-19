Abhijit Bichukale targets Devoleena Bhattacharjee with a stone after she bites him on Bigg Boss 15. Watch

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss15, the contestants will be seen performing a task, in which they will have to collect coloured balls in a bag. In the promo video from the episode, Abhijit Bichukale can be heard complaining to Bigg Boss that Devoleena Bhattarcharjee bit him and that she should be eliminated from the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Colors TV's official Instagram handle posted a promo video from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15. The video starts with contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Tejasswi Prakash, trying their best to collect the balls.

During the task Tejasswi Prakash is seen sitting and crying, when Rakhi Sawant asks her: “Yeh aansu card kyu (Why are yo playing the tear card)?" At one point, Abhijit yells, “Bigg Boss kata hai inhone mujhe. Seedhe darwaza kholo iske liye (Bigg Boss Devoleena has bit me. Open the doors and ask her to leave the show).” He then runs towards the other side and shouts, “Pathhar marunga (I will hit with a stone).” Hearing this, Rashami Desai tries to stop him and shouts, “Aray dada.” Pratik Sehajpal comes in between and tries to calm Abhijit down.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is not the first time when Abhijit and Devoleena fought on the show. Earlier this month, Abhijit picked up a bottle while fighting with Devoleena, after a task. Devoleena was also heard saying “Ek number ka gandagi hai tu (You are disgusting).” Devoleena then threw a mattress as she rushed to the washroom in anger.

Read More: Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee refuses to meet Abhijit Bichukale's wife and kids, says 'not interested'

The remaining contestants on Bigg Boss 15 also include Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhatt. They have been a part of the reality show since day 1, October 2021. They were later joined by Abhijit Bichukale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON