Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee refuses to meet Abhijit Bichukale's wife and kids, says 'not interested'

Weeks after having several ugly fights with him, Devoleena Bhattacharjee refused to meet Abhijit Bichukale's wife, mother, and kids when they appeared on Bigg Boss 15 during a family special task. She said that was simply not interested in meeting them.

As the family chatted with Abhijit and the other contestants in the house, Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai tried their best to convince Devoleena to get to meet them, at least for the kids. However, she refused and told them that she had nothing to do with Abhijit, and therefore, would not like to meet the family.

During their conversation, Abhijit told his wife and mom that Bigg Boss 15 gave him a sister in Rakhi Sawant. Abhijit's wife also told the contestants, "He may be saying mean things to you guys, but please leave all that behind when you come out of the show. He does not mean all those things, just says it. He does not look at women like that, neither does he objectify them."

Abhijit's wife also said that they must not feel bad, and Pratik said that they were now fine, after talking to the family. Karan Kundrra also joked that she is great to have dealt with Abhijit for 16 years. Rakhi then said that someone should call Devoleena and ask her to talk to the family.

Pratik went up to Devoleena and said, "His wife and kids are very sweet, you should come and see, meet them." Devoleena simply told him that she is not interested. "They can be, but I am not interested," she said as she continued to do her make-up.

Pratik came back with a disappointed face and Rashami then greeted the family and then went inside the house to persuade Devoleena. "But I do not want to meet. Jis insaan se mera kuch lena dena nahi hai mai kyu unke parivaar se jaa k milun (Why should I meet his family when I have nothing to do with him)? I do not want to."

Rashami just told her that she was not talking to them but stepped forward later, looking at his daughter. Devoleena then said, "That is why I do not go. Why would I go to a place where I give in?"

During their journey on Bigg Boss 15, Devoleena had accused Abhijit of repeatedly asking for kisses despite her refusal. Later, they reconciled and she cried while complaining that people judge her for laughing at his jokes.

