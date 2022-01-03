Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale picks up bottle to hit Devoleena Bhattacharjee as she says he should be spat on. Watch

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, there will be another verbal battle between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale. The fight started after Devoleena took a stand for Pratik Sehajpal during a task.

In the new promo video for Bigg Boss 15, wild card contestants Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri and Vishal Singh assigned tasks to the Bigg Boss housemates. Colors TV shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Task ke dauraan Pratik ke prati Abhijit ka vyavhaar dekh Devoleena ne khoya apna aapa. Kaise shaant hoga unka yeh aakrosh (During the task, Devoleena loses her cool after seeing Abhijit's behaviour towards Pratik. How will she calm down)?”

The video started with Munmun assigning a task to Shamita Shetty, Pratik and Abhijit. During the task, Abhijit made disparaging remarks about Pratik's parentage. In another part of the promo, Devoleena, who is a very good friend of Pratik, shouted at Abhijit, “Task ke bahane kya gandagi faila raha tha wahan pe (In the name of doing a task, what kind of filth were you spreading there)?” Abhijit said, “Mujhe abhi baat nahi karni tujhse (I don't want to talk to you right now).”

Devoleena then told him, “Ek number ka gandagi hai tu, tere uper toh thookna he chahiye (You are disgusting, you deserve to be spit on).” She shouted at him for bringing up Pratik's parents. The duo then tried to physically fight with each other but the housemates separated them. Devoleena then threw a mattress as she rushed to the washroom in anger. In another promo, Abhijit angrily picked up a bottle to hit Devoleena.

Munmun, Surbhi, Akanksha and Vishal are fighting to get the wild card ticket to the finale of Bigg Boss 15. These contestants will be seen assigning tasks to the Bigg Boss 15 housemates.

