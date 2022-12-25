Home / Entertainment / Tv / Fitoor director Abhishek Kapoor and Karan Kundrra remember Tunisha Sharma, share condolences: 'Gone too soon'

Fitoor director Abhishek Kapoor and Karan Kundrra remember Tunisha Sharma, share condolences: 'Gone too soon'

Published on Dec 25, 2022

Colleagues and members of the television and film industry took to Twitter to commemorate and send their condolences on the death of 20-year-old actor Tunisha Sharma on Saturday.

Actor Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on sets of a TV show on Saturday.
The television and film industry remembered Tunisha Sharma and shared their memories of 20-year-old TV actor who died by suicide on Saturday. Film director Abhishek Kapoor, actors Karan Kundrra, Suzanne Bernert, Sugandha Mishra and Akanksha Puri were among those who took to Twitter to send their condolences. Tunisha played Shehzaadi Mariam in the television serial Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. (Also read: Fitoor actor Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide on the sets of a show)

Abhishek, who directed Tunisha in the 2016 romantic drama Fitoor, wrote, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing away of #tunishasharma. I worked with her on #fitoor she was a young 13 yr old, a gifted & a disciplined actor. Someone with a bright future & so much to give as an artist..this is so heartbreaking. May her family find peace. Hari Om (folded hands emoji)." Tunisha played the younger version of Katrina Kaif's character in Fitoor. The film also starred Tabu and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Television actor and host Karan Kundrra shared, "Shocking and extremely sad.. such a young and promising life gone too soon. I pray to god to give her loved ones strength #TunishaSharma Om Shanti (folded hands emoji). It’s my request to everyone: there’s always light at the end of a dark tunnel never forget."

Actor Suzanne put up a selfie of the two of them and wrote, "No no no ... pls no...What a darling, sweetheart, cute girl full of love and positivity...noooo #TunishaSharma."

Actor-singer Sugandha put up a positive message from former US president Barack Obama which said: To anyone out there who's hurting - it's not a sign of weakness to ask for help. It's a sign of strength. She also tweeted, "#TunishaSharma shocking and heart wrenching this unfortunate news of a young talented beautiful soul gone too soon .. prayers , strength to her family and loved ones (folded hands emoji) #RipTunishaSharma."

Actor Akanksha added, “This is really shocking (red broken heart emoji) Gone too soon !! May her soul rest in peace !! My condolences to her family and loved ones (folded hands emoji) R.I.P #TunishaSharma.”

Tunisha made her acting debut with the television show Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap and went to act in the serials Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat as well. She also appeared in the films Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and Dabangg 3.

actor suicide
