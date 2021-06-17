Acting is my passion and I love to follow: Aalika Shaikh

Actor-travel vlogger Aalika Shaikh has been in the entertainment industry for nearly a decade now and strongly feels one should take life as it comes as things meant for you will eventually reach you.

“It’s absolutely true what is meant for you, never misses you! I never thought of becoming an actor when I was trying to figure out my calling in life. I got into the television industry by sheer luck even before I could understand anything, I was on the board of a show,” says Pratigya and Tumhari Pakhi actor.

Talking about how work has impacted due to the pandemic, Aalika says, “Second wave has hit us all much awfully than the last year. Big production houses managed to sail through, but moderate and small makers were badly affected. Many shows called it quits and went off air. I think second lockdown took us by shock and surprise. It was a difficult phase for all of us and we have to work hard to get back on track like before.”

Along with shooting for her ongoing TV series, Aalika also enjoys travel vlogging. “When work was all closed, I along with my fiancé, who also happens to be an actor, decided to start this channel and get into travel vlogging. We are bikers and love to explore new places. We reached Goa just before the lockdown and uploaded a number of fun episodes from there. But then, an acting assignment came my way and I was back on the sets.”

Giving more insights on her initial days, she adds, “I wanted to be a businesswoman and today I am a real estate investor as well. Acting happened by chance. Once while accompanying a friend for her audition, I ended up getting a role. My first break on TV came with show Air Hostess and then more work happened on Doordarshan. For me acting has never been my bread and butter in fact it’s my passion that I love to follow.”

Currently, Aalika is busy with her ongoing show, “I am shooting for Pratigya-2 that went on air before the lockdown. It was launched in Prayagraj, UP. I am happy that our show was able to survive the lockdown and soon we will be back on our earlier location shooting for more episodes,” says Tum He Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi and Pardes Me hai Mera Dil, actor.