Father’s Day 2023: Aniruddh Dave recalls the day when he had to travel out of Mumbai for work while his son was unwell

Actor Aniruddh Dave and his actor wife Shubhi Ahuja welcomed their first child, baby boy Anishq, in February 2021. Two and a half years later, the actor says it has been an “absolute transition” ever since he became a dad.

Aniruddh Dave on Father's Day

“Undoubtedly, it’s a joyous thing in life, he’s our little bundle of joy. Once you embrace parenthood, you become optimistic in life with all the responsibilities on your shoulder,” says Dave, adding, “When you realise that a little one’s future and life belongs to you, there is a whole new level of happiness and dreams. Harr aadmi aur mature ban jaata hai jab woh papa ban jaata hai.”

Besides enjoying the little things in life, the actor also feels that there are certain sacrifices that one has to make to balance personal and professional commitments. Recalling one such incident, the 36-year-old says, “I can’t forget that day when Anishq was unwell, and I had an urgent shoot to go for. I went out of town in the morning, and came back in the evening to be with him. I did to and fro literally. Sometimes, there are situations where you have to make such adjustments for work, no matter what it takes.”

Talking about how kids grow up so fast, Dave, known for the TV shows Patiala Babesand Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, says right now, he is trying to teach his son small gestures and see how he responds to them.

“Recently, on Mother’s day, I have Anishq a piece of paper and a colour to do something on it. I asked him to give it to mumma with a flower. He is a little over two, so still too young to understand such things, but we keep trying. For now, him calling me papa and giving a flying kiss makes me feel so happy. And, before eating anything, he gives a bite to me. I do get awww feeling experiencing all this,” says the actor, who’s expecting some sort of a surprise on Father’s Day to make it more special.

Asked for that one quality he wishes to imbibe in his child, and the actor says, “Whenever any family member or friend comes to our house, Anishq touches their feet. Those are the sanskaars I am imbibing in him. He touches the feet of elders and does Jai and does Namaskaar.”