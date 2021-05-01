Home / Entertainment / Tv / Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal of Special Ops and Rocket Singh, dies of Covid-19 complications at 52
tv

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal of Special Ops and Rocket Singh, dies of Covid-19 complications at 52

Actor and former army veteran Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has died at the age of 52. He had tested positive for Covid-19.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 01, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Bikramjeet Kanwarpal had acted in multiple television shows and movies.

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 52. He was a retired army veteran who made his acting debut in 2003.

The news of his demise was shared by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Twitter. He wrote, “Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones.”

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Extremely sad news . I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you."

Bikramjeet was seen in series such as Special Ops, Illegal - Justice, Out of Order and Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai. He also starred in movies such as Saaho, The Ghazi Attack and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.

Last year, as the Covid-19 lockdown was installed by the government, Bikramjeet had shared a video on YouTube, urging all to stay home. In the video, he had said that he missed his family and wanted to be reunited with them soon.

The second wave of coronavirus pandemic has affected many Bollywood and television stars. Recently, actors Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and many others had tested positive for the virus.

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 52. He was a retired army veteran who made his acting debut in 2003.

The news of his demise was shared by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Twitter. He wrote, “Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones.”

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Extremely sad news . I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you."

Bikramjeet was seen in series such as Special Ops, Illegal - Justice, Out of Order and Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai. He also starred in movies such as Saaho, The Ghazi Attack and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.

Last year, as the Covid-19 lockdown was installed by the government, Bikramjeet had shared a video on YouTube, urging all to stay home. In the video, he had said that he missed his family and wanted to be reunited with them soon.

The second wave of coronavirus pandemic has affected many Bollywood and television stars. Recently, actors Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and many others had tested positive for the virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid 19 news india covid 19 deaths

Related Stories

tv

Aniruddh Dave moved to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19, Aastha Chaudhary says ‘pray for him’

UPDATED ON MAY 01, 2021 09:20 AM IST
india news

Unicef sends 3,000 oxygen concentrators to India to combat second Covid-19 wave

PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 10:28 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP