Charu Asopa on industry pressure to lose pregnancy weight: If we want to work, we need to lose weight

Actor Charu Asopa’s daughter, Ziana will turn two in November, and the actor says she can’t forget the kind of pressure she went through immediately after her delivery when many expected her to lose the pregnancy weight soon. “There’s this certain expectation from celebrity mums to lose weight soon after giving birth so that you can find work again... and it mostly comes from within the industry you are a part of,” Asopa says, adding, “Honestly, it’s somewhat true that people don’t offer you work if you have baby fat.”

Charu Asopa has a daughter, Ziana, with ex-husband Rajeev Sen.

Asked if she gave in to these pressures and expectations, the actor, who recently got divorced from husband Rajeev Sen, adds, “Initially, when I separated from my Rajeev, I wanted to take up work as soon as possible. When I went for auditions and meetings, I was told that you are overweight, have a lot of face fat, and should practice running daily to get back in shape. I have my needs and I wanted work, so I followed a strict diet and exercise routine. While shooting, I was not eating food. At times, I was even avoiding water to fit in some specific clothes due to water retention.”

However, Asopa is not advocating this, admitting that it’s not a healthy practice and not a right thing to do. “But, sometimes, you have to do things you don’t want to do. It is very difficult as I used to feel dizzy and pukish due to excessive heat and sweating during the summer season. But because the stomach itself was empty, I never actually vomited. I used to eat something instantly to feel better. I was also working out for at least two hours,” she recalls.

The 35-year-old goes on to lament that it’s not easy to find work in the entertainment industry immediately after having a baby. “In my case, I had to start working soon after having Ziana. I wanted to take it slow and enjoy this process, but I didn’t have that luxury, so I was put on a strict diet and workout as I was helpless.”

Aware that self-confidence can take a hit in such situations, the actor, known for projects such as Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and Karn Sangini, shares an audition story that motivated her to lose weight.

“When I started giving auditions (after becoming a mother), I was already low on confidence. Once, when I entered the production house and saw all the girls in their fittest self, my confidence surely took a hit. I started thinking about the pigmentation on my skin and my figure. This motivated me to lose weight and I shed 10 kg over a period of time,” she ends.

