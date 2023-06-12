Neha Marda on resuming work post delivery: My daughter’s presence in my life does not mean an end to my career

Actor Neha Marda gave birth to a baby girl in April this year, and she has been spending time at her mum’s house in Kolkata to recover, and soon resume work.

Neha Marda became a mother after 10 years of marriage.

“I shifted to my mother’s place during my seventh month, and I’m still here because I wanted to take this break for my recovery. Moreover, travelling is not a very safe for my daughter right now as she’s a premature baby. I’m planning to go back to Mumbai soon and get back to work,” says Marda, who recently revealed her daughter’s name and face on social media, and introduced Anaya Agarwal to the world.

Asked if there are any projects at hand that she’s looking forward to and the actors reveals that she was offered a couple of things, but could not take it as it would have been “unfair”.

She explains, “It would be false on my part to commit to any show right now as I’m breastfeeding my child. I don’t know how demanding my baby would be in the coming months, and how things would be for me.”

Having said that, the Balika Vadhu and Kundali Bhagya actor confesses that she has some inhibitions about resuming work due to her postpartum weight gain. “Maybe people are ready to take me back in a show and not bother about my body shape, but I feel I’m not ready yet. Not that I’m uncomfortable with my body or how I look post delivery, but I want to get a little more healthier and lighter, so that I can do my back work in full swing,” she reasons.

The 37-year-old further adds that while she’s recovering and giving time to her baby, taking time off is equally important for her to enjoy this phase, as “it’s not going to be permanent. So I want to cherish every moment”.

Given that many young women go through mom’s guilt when they leave their newborn home, and go to work, Marda has prepared herself mentally and is clear that she doesn’t want her daughter to get too dependent on her. “Abhi mere bachhe ko meri zarurat hai, isliye mere liye yeh important hai. But har cheez ka ek waqt hota hai. I’m not one of those mothers who would spoon feed the baby all my life. I’ll not be available for her all the time,” continues the actor, “Her presence in my life does not mean an end to my career. It does not mean I will stop being an ambitious woman. I’ve been very clear about it since day one. So, I’ll get back to work and take care of my daughter also because both these things are important for me. But my priority at the moment is my child and once I can balance both, I’ll resume work.”

