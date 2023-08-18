Samridhi Shukla: Nobody wants to be in news for false reasons

Actor Samridhi Shukla asserts that rumours affect her only when her family is affected.

Samridhi Shukla

“One’s personal life is not for all to judge. Rumour-mongers will continue to do their job and its part and parcel of an actor’s life but when a rumour reaches your near and dear ones, it does hurt you. Though they clearly understand that it lacks basic truth that there is nothing substantial in it and it will eventually fall flat but tab tak problem ho chuki hoti hai. Being a woman, I know I will be in the centre of things due to my profession, but the fact is that no one likes to be in the news for false reasons,” says the Taj Mahal-2 actor who was in the news for dating her co-star Farman Haider.

Shukla says that her father and grandmother were also from the industry and this adds to the pressure to stay up to the mark, “When you are the third-generation actor in your family then you have more to prove instead of getting into affairs on sets. My father Pawan Shukla was a part of the show Mahabharata before pursuing voice art. My grandmother Vandana Shastri came to Mumbai with my granddad all the way from Kanpur to pursue acting and was part of two small films including Kala Paani. I know how much my family expects from me and how eagerly they want me to take my career to the next level. I can’t disappoint them.”

On work front, Shukla is playing titular role in a TV daily and wants to focus on work. “Thankfully, the show team and my family have both have had my back. And that reflects how well my role has shaped up in Saavi Ki Savaari. Today, I am more secure with my craft, have learnt to stay focused and I am constantly expanding my career graph.”

