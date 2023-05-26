Shivya Pathania breaks down remembering Nitesh Pandey: He would care for me like a father

Actor Nitesh Pandey’s death has left actor Shivya Pathania heartbroken and she is “scared” to see people leaving the world suddenly.

Shivya Pathania worked with late actor Nitesh Pandey in the show Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka.

“I heard the news of his death after waking up and I couldn’t believe it. Abhi bhi jab main baat kar rahi hoon, mujhe nahin lag raha that what we are talking about is real. I wish someone says it’s untrue. I wish I could meet him and hug him,” says an emotional Pathania, who has been talking to people because “I don’t think I can handle myself alone at the moment”.

Pandey played her father in daily soap Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka and even though the show went off air in 2016, they stayed in touch.

“Our bond in real life was similar to our on-screen bond. He would care for me like a father. That’t why I am so affected,” she says, adding, “We were part of a WhatApp group, where we shared funny stuff, selfies and more. We would also make plans for catching up on the group.”

Pathania adds that she “should have called him and talked to him the last time”, but couldn’t due to her busy schedule: “We are so busy in our lives that we hardly find time to talk to people we are close with. We do not prioritise being in touch with the people we love. But it (not taking people for granted) has been my biggest learning after this incident.”

