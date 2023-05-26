Almaa Hussein: I locked myself and cried my heart out

Actor-influencer Almaa Hussein says that one has to learn to ignore bullies on social media before the trollers affect one’s mental health.

Almaa Hussein

“Actors are softest target on social media. The exposure can swing either way-- it makes or breaks you. The platform made me a well-known influencer, who is loved and followed by many and then at the same time I had many who thought I was lying about my age and shamed me with all their might, saying ‘you are a liar’... ‘no way you are 19’ and what not. I don’t understand how anyone’s age is other people’s concern. When I faced that episode, my psyche was in shreds and I was depressed that mujh mei kya kami hai... I locked myself and cried my heart out as some comments were not only hurtful but in bad taste. I had no idea how to make people believe that I was what I was and if hadn’t been for my parents I wouldn’t have bounced back” says the ‘Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’ actor.

Talking about learning with time to get over controversies Hussein adds, “Now I very well understand that controversies and trolling go hand in hand and it’s something an actor or celeb must learn to live with. That’s the reason when I quit my last show midway many asked questioned. Kiski kisko bataye, it’s a mutual decision between me and the makers of ‘Anupama’ and I am parting on a happy note. I mean who doesn’t want to be part of such a show. But when things are not meant for you, it’s right to just move on. This news too didn’t go well with social media, and I was once again the target but this time I learnt to ignore and just focus on my work.”

Currently, Hussein is busy with another daily, “Life and work don’t stop. You have to remain focused and never let such instances pull you down. Today I am shooting almost every day for my youth centric show ‘Chhalaang’ and for now it’s my work that is keeping busy as well as happy. Much is on cards and I will also be seen in web space soon,” concludes the young actor.