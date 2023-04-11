Aditi Shetty: It’s really rewarding to have found my ground

Actor-model Aditi Shetty asserts that being in certain camps can fetch you work but not for very long.

Aditi Shetty

“I have learnt with each passing day that camps and big banners can initially get you work, but the question is for how long it will see you through. You have to sustain in the industry and if you don’t have it in you then it’s going to be a short-lived career for sure. We, new actors, must imbibe to constantly reinvent ourselves and reach out to the right people as that’s the key,” says the Naagin-6 and Gumraah actor.

Shetty adds that she never had it easy. She took the modelling route to enter the entertainment industry. “I won a few beauty pageants and took part in a modelling-based reality series to keep myself motivated and going. Also, joining Shiamak Davar’s dancing school helped me reach the big stage and perform with some really big names during the award shows. These small steps actually helped me a lot. Else bahut tough hai yaha ruk pana. I remember going for an ad audition and you will not believe the hall was choked with candidates – that to all girls. I was told by the casting associate to leave as I didn’t fit their criteria and that did hit me hard,” she says.

After years of finding a way out, Shetty believes that she is on the right track. “Today I am getting to live a life I always wished for where I am occupied with work and my hands are full. I am hopping between two sets while shooting for shows Bhagya Lakshmi and Dharam Patni simultaneously. It’s really rewarding to have found my ground. And it’s going to be more from here, for sure,” she says on a parting note.