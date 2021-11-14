Addite Malik on cancelling her Delhi trip with six-month-old son due to pollution levels even before Diwali

Addite Malik is not happy about canceling her plans to visit Delhi, her husband actor Mohit Malik’s hometown, with her six-month-old son, Ekbir to celebrate Diwali. And it all happened because of the bad air quality.

They wanted their family in the Capital to finally meet their newborn. “We were planning to surprise them, but the day previous to Diwali we read about the very poor air there. Even Mumbai was that, but comparatively it was less. Everybody was excited to see Ekbir, as nobody had been able to meet him earlier because of Covid. We haven’t travelled too so far, but at the last minute, Mohit and me cancelled the plan,” rues the 39-year-old.

Both of them didn’t want to risk it because of Ekbir’s age and didn’t know how he would react to the pollution. What’s surprising for Malik is people are still bursting crackers even after so much awareness. She says, “I understand it is beautiful when we burst them, but it is very temporary. It is high time all of us understand and teach our kids too. It felt bad that we couldn’t travel and the only reason was this. We thought we would go after Diwali, but even now the air is not breathable.”

Mumbai too according to them was not fit enough for a drive on Diwali day. Hence, Malik chose to stay at home. She confesses that as a mother, she was ‘hurt’ that her son couldn’t even get to celebrate his first Diwali properly. “We wanted to go for at least a drive, but we didn’t venture out. Surprisingly, in our building also, so many people curst crackers. Probably post pandemic, people wanted to have that fun. In Mumbai, I never heard so many crackers in the past few years, this time I don’t know what happened. Luckily, there was a wind flow so the air quality is still not as bad as Delhi,” she ends.