Amid Adipurush flak, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan to air again on TV from next week

Ramanand Sagar's popular Hindi TV show Ramayan will soon be available on the small screen for fans to rewatch. Shemaroo TV has announced that the mythological show will begin airing from July 3 on the channel. Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia played the titular roles of Ram and Sita respectively while Sunil Lahiri played Lakshman in the '80s TV show. (Also read: Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan actor Arun Mandola slams Adipurush)

Adipurush and Ramayan

Actors Sunil Lahiri, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia in a still from the TV show Ramayan.

The announcement for the rerun comes at a time when Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is being compared to the new film Adipurush. Touted to be based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, Adipurush has been widely criticised for wrongly portraying the lead characters Ram, Sita, Hanuman and Ravan. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan play the respective roles in the film which released earlier this month.

Ramayan back on TV

Sharing a short clip from the TV show, the channel posted on its social media pages: "World famous mythological serial Ramayan is back for all the fans and our audience. Watch it from July 3, 7.30pm, on your favourite channel Shemaroo TV)." The post also shared the channel number for various digital TV service providers.

When the channel first posted about rerunning Ramayan, fans of the show flooded the comment box and said it was perfect for the "virus of Adipurush". One of them wrote, "Wah shemaroo tv adipurush ka virus nikalne ke liye (Wow, this will chuck out the virus of Adipurush)." However, several fans of the channel also urged them to air Ramayan at some other time and asked for reruns of a few other TV serials as well.

During the first wave of coronavirus, a wide public demand for re-runs of Ramayan made the Information and Broadcasting Ministry retelecast the mythological series on Doordarshan.

Ramanand Sagar's son on Adipurush

Reacting to Adipurush, Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar questioned how co-writer Manoj Muntashir ‘conceived such dialogues’. He told the news agency ANI, “Manoj Muntashir is well-informed about Hinduism. I don't understand how he even conceived such dialogues in the film. It might be a misjudgment that the younger generation would like it. But you can't do this with the audience. Don't say it is based on Valmiki Ramayan, give it any other name. Make it a fantasy film. But if you're making Ramayan then you cannot hurt the sentiments. People watch this with devotion.”

