Aditya Narayan clarifies wife Shweta Agarwal isn't pregnant but 'with all the time in hand, it's bound to happen'

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has clarified his recent statement on fatherhood. The actor-singer and television host was speaking about quitting the small screen in 2022 and suggested that by the time he leaves, he would also be a father.

While his statement left everyone wondering if Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal could be expecting their first child, Aditya has now clarified that he is not going to be a father anytime soon.

“We will make an announcement if and when it happens," he said, speaking with Pinkvilla. "We are still a year and a half away from the end of 2022. So, I am quite sure that with all the time in hand and all the romance that’s happening, it’s bound to happen. But I believe it was misconstrued as something that has happened. All I was saying is, I am looking forward to it. I got married, bought a new house, and am now looking forward to taking this forward," Aditya added.

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot in December. The couple met on the sets of Shaapit and dated for a decade before they tied the knot. They had an intimate wedding at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai and went on a short honeymoon to Kashmir before he resumed Indian Idol 12 hosting duties.

While Aditya is a popular face on the small screen, he has confessed he wants to take a break from the television. "I will take a break from TV next year. I feel great about doing multiple things at a time, but it’s also exhausting. As grateful as I am to Indian television for being my cocoon through the past 15 years, it is time to move on to other things," he said, speaking with a leading daily.