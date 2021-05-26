Aditya Narayan on Amit Kumar-Indian Idol row: 'We cannot please everybody and we do not aim to'

Singer and television host Aditya Narayan has once again reacted to the recent controversy around the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 and Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar. Aditya hosts the show that recently paid a tribute to the late singer and featured Amit as a special guest on the episode.

After being a guest judge on the special episode, Amit claimed in an interview that he was asked to praise all contestants on the show, irrespective of his own opinion. Aditya had said in response, in a separate interview, that Amit should have expressed his opinions on the set itself.

Now, Aditya has once again talked about the issue. He told a leading daily, "People only complain about those who are in news and are successful, and by the grace of God, this season of Indian Idol has been hugely successful. We are artistes, be it a dance reality show or a singing reality show, it is only full of people who are potential art-makers of the future and art is subjective. It is not like you have scored a hundred so you become the best player. Some may like the singing of one person while others may not like it, and everybody is entitled to their opinion. So, all I would say is that we are always trying our best to honour music and musicians and the good part is that the majority of our audience loves our show."

The singer-anchor added, "We cannot please everybody and we do not aim to please everybody. It is an impossible mission. We are not making a TV show for social media. Our content is aimed towards people who watch TV. We always put our best foot forward and things happen along the way. I believe we should respect everybody’s opinion but focus on putting on a good show and by the way, the Kishore Kumar episode rated very well. And mind you we are not competing with Kishore Kumar. We are celebrating Kishore Kumar. Haven’t you seen at music lovers’ after party the kind of people singing Kishore Kumar songs? So, that’s it."

Aditya's father and famous 90s' singer Udit Narayan had said earlier this week that Aditya is "childish" and that is the reason why he could not remain silent on the controversy, like others on the show.

In an interview with a leading daily, Amit had said soon after his visit to the show, "I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai (I was told to praise everyone and to uplift everyone, no matter how they sang) because it's a tribute to Kishore da." He added that he went there believing it would be a homage to his father, but simply followed instructions from the producers on sets.

