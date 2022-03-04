Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal welcome baby girl, singer says respect for wife has 'doubled' after watching the birth

Singer Aditya Narayan and actor Shweta Agarwal have become parents. The couple welcomed their first baby, a daughter, on February 24 but made the announcement on Friday. Sharing a picture from their wedding on Instagram, Aditya wrote, “Shweta and I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22.” (Also read: Aditya Narayan reveals how he asked for Shweta Agarwal’s hand in marriage)

The couple was showered with blessings from their fans and friends. Barkha Sengupta wrote, “Congratulations @adityanarayanofficial a daughter is a blessing! Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest.” Neeti Mohan wrote, “Congratulations Aditya and Shweta on becoming parents. Love to all of you.” Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari said, “Congratulations to you both!!!”

Speaking to The Times of India, Aditya said, “Everyone kept telling me that it would be a baby boy. But I secretly hoped that we would have a baby girl. I believe fathers are closest to their daughters, and I am happy that my little girl has arrived. Shweta and I feel extremely blessed that we are parents now.”

About witnessing the birth, he said, “I was with Shweta when she delivered, and I seriously feel that only a woman can show the kind of strength and perseverance to go through this and bring a child into this world. My love and respect for Shweta has doubled now. A woman goes through many things when she delivers a child and even during the pregnancy phase.”

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot on December 1, 2020, in an intimate ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. They were in a relationship for a decade before they tied the knot.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about their marriage, Aditya had said in an interview, “Covid did speed up the process of us getting married, because in the last lockdown, we used to have many small arguments as I used to miss her a lot. Her own place is less than half a kilometre from where we live now, but we could still never meet which was very frustrating. You want your loved ones to be near you… So that is when I had decided that after this lockdown there are going to be no further arguments regarding spending time with each other.”

