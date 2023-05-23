Aditya Singh Rajput funeral: Actor's mother arrives with family; Rajiiv Adatia, Rohit Verma also spotted. Watch

The funeral of actor Aditya Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his apartment in Andheri, Mumbai on May 22, was held on Tuesday at Oshiwara. His mother was seen arriving for the cremation in Mumbai. (Also read: Aditya Singh Rajput death: Rohit Verma rubbishes reports of drug overdose, Onir and Varun Sood pay tributes)

Aditya Singh Rajput's mother was seen arriving for the cremation on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reportedly, the actor was found in the washroom of the 11th-floor high-rise building where he lived and was first discovered by his friend. On Monday, news agency ANI confirmed the death of Aditya Singh Rajput. Designer Rohit Verma had earlier responded to unconfirmed reports of a drug overdose, and urged everyone to avoid jumping to conclusions and let the doctors do their duties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now a clip has surfaced on Instagram that was posted by a paparazzo page, where friends and family members of the late actor were seen arriving for the funeral. The video showed Aditya's body being brought out in a stretcher from the ambulance, while some of his family member stood beside. Aditya's mother also arrived, as she was escorted inside with the help of family and friends. Among those who were present at the cremation were Rajiv Adatia, Rohit Verma and Harsh Rajput.

A day ago, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit had reacted to the news of Aditya's death and tweeted, "It’s shocking. Can’t believe this . A fun-loving guy , a very good actor Aditya Singh Rajput is found dead at his apartment in Andheri area. Body sent for post-mortem. Have no words to express my sorrow and condolences to the family." Varun Sood had tweeted, "Just heard the news about Aditya Singh Rajput.. It really shook me. I know I am not in touch with anyone from MTV days except a few..but I hope everyone is keeping safe and healthy…"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditya Singh Rajput had worked in films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He also participated in several reality shows, most prominently in Splitsvilla 9. He also featured in Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and several other advertisements.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.