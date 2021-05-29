Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande shares clips from Pavitra Rishta

Actor Ankita Lokhande on Friday shared clips of herself from the show Pavitra Rishta, in which she appeared opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two dated for six years until 2016.

She took to Instagram Stories to share the clips. Ankita also reposted a fan's Instagram story, which was captioned, 'Archu'. She played a character named Archana in the show, while Sushant played Manav.

A screenshot of Ankita Lokhande's Instagram story.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police in its initial investigation declared it to be a suicide, but after mounting pressure, the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case. Other angles are also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Ankita in a recent Instagram live session spoke about the backlash that she received from Sushant's fans, whom she said didn't have the necessary details to comment about their relationship.

“Jo log aaj mujhpar ungli utha rahe hai, woh mere rishte ko jaante hi nahi the shayad. Aur agar itna hi aapko tha pyaar, toh ab kyun aakar aap lad rahe ho? Pehle kahaan the aaplog jab saari cheezein khatam ho rahi thi humari life mein. Aaj mujhe blame kiya jaata hai, par meri koi galti hi nahi hai (Those who are pointing fingers at me today perhaps knew nothing about my relationship. And if you had so much love for him, then why are you fighting now? Where were you when our relationship was ending? Today, I am being blamed, but I am not at fault),” she said.

She continued, "Sabki apni-apni motives hoti hai life mein (Everyone has different motives in life). Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did. Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hoon? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya (He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong)? You don't know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful.”