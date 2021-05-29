Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande shares clips from Pavitra Rishta
tv

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande shares clips from Pavitra Rishta

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram Stories to share old clips of herself from Pavitra Rishta, the show that she did with the late Sushant Singh Rajput.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 08:34 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta.

Actor Ankita Lokhande on Friday shared clips of herself from the show Pavitra Rishta, in which she appeared opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two dated for six years until 2016.

She took to Instagram Stories to share the clips. Ankita also reposted a fan's Instagram story, which was captioned, 'Archu'. She played a character named Archana in the show, while Sushant played Manav.

A screenshot of Ankita Lokhande's Instagram story.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police in its initial investigation declared it to be a suicide, but after mounting pressure, the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case. Other angles are also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Ankita in a recent Instagram live session spoke about the backlash that she received from Sushant's fans, whom she said didn't have the necessary details to comment about their relationship.

“Jo log aaj mujhpar ungli utha rahe hai, woh mere rishte ko jaante hi nahi the shayad. Aur agar itna hi aapko tha pyaar, toh ab kyun aakar aap lad rahe ho? Pehle kahaan the aaplog jab saari cheezein khatam ho rahi thi humari life mein. Aaj mujhe blame kiya jaata hai, par meri koi galti hi nahi hai (Those who are pointing fingers at me today perhaps knew nothing about my relationship. And if you had so much love for him, then why are you fighting now? Where were you when our relationship was ending? Today, I am being blamed, but I am not at fault),” she said.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande feels she can sometimes talk to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Dekho log tumse kitna pyaar karte the’

She continued, "Sabki apni-apni motives hoti hai life mein (Everyone has different motives in life). Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did. Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hoon? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya (He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong)? You don't know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pavitra rishta sushant singh rajput ankita lokhande

Related Stories

tv

Step inside Ankita Lokhande's spacious Mumbai home with a wall dedicated to mandala art, see pics and videos

PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 05:08 PM IST
bollywood

Ankita Lokhande teases her wedding plans with Vicky Jain: 'I am super excited about my marriage'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 03:57 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP