Aishwarya Sakhuja: Disappointed with how people are behaving today as we wait for another Covid wave

Aishwarya Sakhuja is not happy with how people are behaving, even after the two Covid waves and their impact on everyone’s lives
By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Actor Aishwaya Sakhuja is a part of a daily soap currently.

Aishwarya Sakhuja is not happy with how people are behaving, even after the two Covid waves and their impact on everyone’s lives. She says the new normal is ‘honestly a little annoying’.

“It is only kind of at least normal when it comes to the traffic. In fact, it has gotten worse, I don’t know where people are going, what’s their emergency in this pandemic. I am stuck in traffic for atleast two hours when going to my show’s set. So that means I am spending four hours of my day, not even in a moving but stalled car,” exclaims the 34-year-old.

She chooses to use the word ‘disappointed’ to express her sentiments, when she looks at how many have let go of all precautions. Sakhuja says, “When I step out of the set, I see people have stopped wearing masks, they are no longer being pulled up for that. People still want to argue if I tell to not spit in public spaces, since we have a Covid situation going on. And in any case they should not be spitting on streets.”

Her husband, Rohit Nag, in fact calls her a crusader because she can’t resist telling people to not engage in such actions. “I think people are just oblivious to the fact that we have a deadly virus going on, and have a third or fourth wave on the way. Even Rohit gets a little annoyed with me because he calls me a ‘krantikaari’. He says ‘you can’t possibly be fighting with everybody on the street’,” she tells us.

