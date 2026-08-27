Ajay Devgn-hosted Crime Patrol’s new season, Crime Ka Current Season to air after Kaun Banega Crorepati

Ajay Devgn is all set to take viewers through a new season of Crime Patrol – Crime Ka Current Season. The show will air Monday to Thursday, right after Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

New season details

Ajay Devgn to narrate Crime Patrol’s new season, exploring crimes in the age of social media.

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Ajay will take viewers through a series of stories inspired by real crime cases, while shedding light on how changing social habits and the pressures of modern life can shape people and their actions. Through his direct address to the audience, he also urges viewers to stay alert and cautious instead of letting fear take over.

The promo sets the tone by looking at how social media, the need for instant validation, and constantly changing emotions have become part of everyday life. Ajay says, “Every era has its own wave... A time when even our emotions have begun to scroll just like that—happiness in one swipe, anger in the next... to the point where a person completely loses their composure. A crime that should never have happened. Let’s witness the revelation... of a shocking and harrowing truth."

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Crime Patrol seasons

{{^usCountry}} Crime Patrol first aired on May 9, 2003. Created by Subramanian S Iyer, the show started out as a weekly crime-reality series that recreated real-life cases and explored how crimes unfolded and were investigated. The first season was hosted by Diwakar Pundir, who was later replaced by Shakti Anand in 2004. The original run continued until 2006, after which the show went off air. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crime Patrol first aired on May 9, 2003. Created by Subramanian S Iyer, the show started out as a weekly crime-reality series that recreated real-life cases and explored how crimes unfolded and were investigated. The first season was hosted by Diwakar Pundir, who was later replaced by Shakti Anand in 2004. The original run continued until 2006, after which the show went off air. {{/usCountry}}

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The franchise made its comeback in 2010 with a revamped format and Anup Soni and Sakshi Tanwar as hosts. From 2011 onwards, Anup became the sole host and gradually emerged as the face most closely linked to Crime Patrol. He remained with the show until 2018.

Over the years, Crime Patrol continued to evolve, with several hosts and different editions being introduced. These included Crime Patrol Dastak, Crime Patrol Satark and Crime Patrol Dial 100. Actors including Divyanka Tripathi, Sonali Kulkarni, Ashutosh Rana and Sanjeev Tyagi also hosted different versions of the franchise.

When and where to watch

Crime Patrol – Crime Ka Current Season will premiere on Monday, August 31, 2026. The show will air Monday to Thursday immediately after Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Ajay Devgn's next

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Earlier this week, Ajay announced the official title of the third instalment, Drishyam: The Conclusion, which is set to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. It will see Ajay return as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu reprising her role as IG Meera Deshmukh and Shriya Saran back as Nandini. Rajat Kapoor will also return, while Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat have joined the cast in new roles.