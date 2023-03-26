Ajay Devgn roasts Kapil Sharma as latter asks him about his most difficult stunt

Actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of their upcoming film, Bholaa. Ajay, who is known for his sense of humor, was at his best when Kapil tried to ask him about his stunts. The actor revealed his most difficult stunt and it turned out to be an embarrassment for Kapil.

Ajay Devgn will be seen roasting Kapil Sharma on his show on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The promo shows Kapil Sharma talking to Ajay about his variety of stunts in films like the one on two bikes, horses, on a plane and on a truck in his film Bholaa. He goes on to ask Ajay about his most difficult stunt till date and the actor replies, “Ek stunt jab main karta hu na, to mere jabde mein bahut dard hota hai (there is a stunt which makes my jaw ache a lot).” As Kapil enquires further, Ajay says with a straight face, “Jab tere joke pe hasna padta hai (when I have to laugh at your jokes).”

Kapil also left Tabu in splits as he asked her about working with Ajay Devgn, who is an old friend of the actor since few decades. He stopped midway as Tabu cracked up when he asked her, “Ye aapke dost hain purane, to jab aapko ye script bhejte hain to aap puri script padhti hain ya aapko bharosa hai ki apne dost hain, paise kaha…I mean… (He is your old friend, so when he sends you a script, do you read it till the end or you are confident that since he is a friend, the money will…)”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kapil also didn't spare Deepak who will be seen in the role of Ashwatthama (Aashu) in Bholaa. Pointing out at his previous roles, Kapil asks him a question sent for him by a fan. He says, “Bhai ke baare mein afwah hai ki aap Rinku, Panda, Thapa, Mamdu jaise naamo mein hi comfortable rahte hain, agar Singhania ya Oberoi rakh dein aapka naam to aapse acting nahi hoti hai (It's a rumour about you that you are only comfortable with characters with names like Rinku, Panda, Thapa, Mamdu and if your character is named Singhania or Oberoi, you are unable to act).”

Ajay Devgn will be seen roasting Kapil Sharma on his show on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sony shared the promo for the upcoming episode with the caption, “Aaj raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, Kappu aur Bindu ki nok-jhok se mazedaar hone wali hai aaj ki shaam! Dekhiyega zarur.” (Kappu and wife Bindu's tiff will be fun to watch today evening on The Kapil Sharma Show). The particular episode will air on Sunday on Sony at 9:30 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON