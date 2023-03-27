Ajay Devgn says ‘RRR ko Oscar meri wajah se mila hai’ and you might even agree, here's why

Ajay Devgn may come across as serious with his looks but there is no denying he has the best jokes and pranks in the industry. During his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Ajay left everyone in splits as he said, “RRR ko Oscar meri wajah se mila hai (it is because of me that RRR has got an Oscar).” He had visited the show to promote his upcoming film Bholaa with co-stars Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal. Also read: Naatu Naatu singer Kaala Bhairava aplogises days after Oscar win for RRR song. Here's why

Ajay Devgn during his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Congratulating Ajay for RRR winning an Oscar, host Kapil Sharma asked him, "RRR ke Naatu Naatu gaane ko Oscar mila, aapko bahut bahut badhayi, aap bhi film ka part rahe. Ajay sir ka usme ek bada hi khoobsurat cameo tha. Aapne kabhi socha tha is film mein main hounga aur usko Oscar milega (Congratulations, RRR song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar, you were also a part of the film. Ajay had a beautiful cameo in the film. Did you ever think that you will work in this film and it will win an Oscar one day)?"

Replying to him with a straight face, Ajay said, "RRR ko Oscar jo mila hai wo meri wajah se mila hai. Agar maine us gaane mein naach dia hota to kya hota (The Oscar RRR has won is because of me. What if I had danced in the song Naatu Naatu)!" This made left Tabu and Archana Puran Singh burst out into laughter.

Kapil further asked Ajay, “Aapka dil nahi kia ki kamra band karke aise karu (Didn't you feel like dancing to Naatu Naatu in a closed room) (shows Naatu Naatu step).” Ajay replied to him, “To wo Oscar wapis le jaate (then they would have taken the Oscar back).”

Naatu Naatu was picturised on RRR lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It won an Oscar in Best Original Song category.

The particular episode aired on Sunday. Sony shared the clip with the caption: “Kya Ajay Devgn Ke Na Dance Karne Se Naatu Naatu Ko Mila Oscar? (Did Naatu Naatu win an Oscar because of Ajay Devgn not dancing in it).”

A fan commented on the clip, “Good sense of humor”. Another said, “Joke sapat lekin oskar sabko unki mehnat aur lagan se kaam karne ke karan mila hai lekin ye bhi sahi hai jo ajay sir ne kaha (jokes apart, those who won Oscar got it for their hard work and dedicaton but what Ajay is saying is also right).” Many others dropped fire emojis in the comments section as reaction to Ajay's statement.

