Akanksha Chamola says she will not remarry after divorce from Gaurav Khanna: ‘Main akeli rehne waali hoon’

Akanksha Chamola revealed during the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 that she is getting a divorce from Gaurav Khanna. The revelation shocked many, as she revealed that this is the first time she is sharing this update about their personal life. In the ninth episode, Akanksha opened up about her life and how she plans to move on after divorce.

What Akanksha said

Lock Upp Season 2 contestant Akanksha Chamola talked about her relationship with Gaurav Khanna.

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While talking with Pamela, Akanksha said, “I got married so young, I was married when I was 24.” Pamela said, “You are still young, you will find anyone.” Akanksha added, “I don't want to get married again. I think I am done. But first time in my life, main akeli rehne waali hoon. Like, not under my parents' roof or not under my husband's roof. I am going to have my own house. I am going to ride solo for life now.”

Earlier, Akanksha had shared that she is bisexual. She added, “Mujhe ladkiya pasand hain. Main admire karti hoon, main attract hoti hoon unke taraf. I think mera woh safe space hain. Growing up, mujhe lagta hain ki its a very male dominated world toh humesha aap mummy, beheno ke taraf jaate ho… kahi na kahi jo comfort zone unse milta hain. I love that feminine energy, I love that comfort and thrive in that. Aise society mein rehte hain jaha log bolte hain ki ladkiya dost nahi rah sakti jealousy hota hain ya competition hota hain. Mere mein woh sab nahi tha, mere liye all females are beautiful. Its a tag that society has given, for me its pure love (I love women, I admire and am attracted to them. They are my safe space. It is a male dominated world and one always gets close to their mother and sisters… that comfort one gets from them. The society says that women cannot be friends but it was never like that for me. There was no competition or jealousy).”

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about their marriage, Akanksha had shared, “He wants to have kids and I can't give him that. Nahi hein mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha (I don't have the instinct, I had told him long back). Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hu iss chees ke liye maine tabhi hi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon. So we had a discussion where I told him if you want to leave me then leave me fair enough. Log shaadi isliye karte hain lets be honest… 99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide him that). For me I don't want to put him in that situation.” Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna's relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about their marriage, Akanksha had shared, “He wants to have kids and I can't give him that. Nahi hein mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha (I don't have the instinct, I had told him long back). Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hu iss chees ke liye maine tabhi hi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon. So we had a discussion where I told him if you want to leave me then leave me fair enough. Log shaadi isliye karte hain lets be honest… 99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide him that). For me I don't want to put him in that situation.” Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna's relationship {{/usCountry}}

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Akanksha Chamola has featured in popular television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after dating for some time, reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.