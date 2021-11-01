Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akasa Singh evicted from Bigg Boss 15, says she'll get her 'revenge' on Pratik Sehajpal for slapping her

Akasa Singh is the latest contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house. The singer answered her fans' queries on Twitter and talked about her friendship with Pratik Sehajpal. 
Akasa Singh and Pratik Sehajpal were close friends in the Bigg Boss house. 
Published on Nov 01, 2021 09:40 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Akasa Singh was evicted during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday. Soon after, she opened up all about her friendships in the house, her friend Pratik Sehajpal and much more on Twitter. 

Talking to twitter to share her experience, Akasa said, "Regrets n mistakes, they’re memories made. honestly surprised at how long I lasted- wish I didn’t hv to leave some ppl behind, bt happy to have been myself (even though my bubbly, loud personality got a little lost in there) can’t wait for REVELATIONS, n a whole lot of clarity!"

On being asked to clarify if she was friendly with Pratik only for the sake of the map, Akasa replied, "Hahaha if that were the case why would i fight that hard that day inspite of my wardrobe malfunction and get kicked and pulled and help get the map with Pratik and then help destroy it?"

She also said that the two will continue to be friends outside the house. 

A fan asked her, “I think you don’t like confrontations that’s why you didn’t support Pratik where you could! So many people including Karan, Shamita came to you and talked shit about Pratik but you never questioned them and surprisingly agreed with them. why did you listen to them?” Akasa replied to him, “Suno sabki, karo dil ki. Never said “yes you’re right” always said “okay thank you for coming to me and trying to help me” if I agreed with them I wouldn’t be standing with Pratik till the end. And yes I HATE confrontations. But I always had honest ones with Pratik.”

Akasa Singh replied to fans on Twitter.

Another fan asked Akasa, “You guys look good together. why he use to slap you so much (jokingly) haha cute #Prakasa.” She replied to him, “I’ll get my revenge on that from him" along with a face with rolling eyes emoji.

Akasa said that she will continue to cheer for Pratik until “he brings the trophy home." Replying to a tweet by Pratik's fanpage, Akasa wrote, "My friendship never suffered because of anything. It was the strongest and I considered him the closest and always fiercely had each other’s back. I still will, until he brings the trophy home :)"

Akasa Singh answered fans' queries on Twitter.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan tells Tejasswi Prakash to watch her tone, asks 'why are you talking to me like this?'

Akasa also showed her support for Umar Riaz and said, “Umaroooo yaar! The cutest shaitaan. Love the guy, honestly. Hai sabse sweet and cute and task mein full hulk vibes. We’ve planned to hang out once the show is over. Can’t wait! Purple heart hoping he kills it on the show.”

When a fan asked her to describe her bond with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundraa, Akasa said, “I knew Karan from before the show and he was my comfort zone in the beginning cause I felt like he had my back and was protective of me. I didn’t like to mix the game with my bond with him.”

