Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan tells Tejasswi Prakash to watch her tone, asks 'why are you talking to me like this?'
Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan tells Tejasswi Prakash to watch her tone, asks 'why are you talking to me like this?'

  • Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan was talking to Umar Riaz when Tejasswi Prakash interrupted to counter his claims. This did not go down well with him. 
Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash's tone didn't go down well with Salman Khan.
Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash's tone didn't go down well with Salman Khan.
Published on Oct 31, 2021 10:14 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan once again lost his temper as he did not like the way contestant Tejasswi Prakash spoke to him. Her tone did not go down well with Salman who was talking to Umar Riaz but was interrupted by her. A promo of the upcoming episode shows how Salman loses his cool with Tejasswi. 

Salman had asked Umar Riaz about who would he goes to in a serious situation. “Mushkil ghadi me kiski madad magenge Shamita ki ya Tejasswi ki (Who would you ask for advice in a difficult situation)?” Umar took Tejasswi's name because he found her “fun loving." Not satisfied with his choice, Salman asked him, “How will a fun loving person be of use in a difficult situation?”

However, it was Tejasswi who interrupted the conversation when Salman was expecting Umar to answer to his question. She said, “Why are you repeating it so many times? Can't he come to me in  difficult times?” Salman looked offended and told her, “And why are you talking to me like this? Don't have this thing with me madam. If somebody is dying, he should come to you for comedy just because you are fun loving. What the f*** is that?”

Rapper Badshah will be seen joining Salman on stage in the upcoming episode. The promo shows Salman doing Badshah's hook-step and the two laughing over it. 

Also read: On Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan gets offended by 'rani' Shamita Shetty's comment: 'Mera bas chale....'

In the last episode, Salman got upset with Shamita Shetty for how she spoke with him. Salman had called her the ‘rani’ of the Bigg Boss house, claiming that she wants everyone and everything to go according to her. When she contested his claims and said that she was born that way, Salman said, "Mujhe baat karna ka itna koi shauk nahi hai, mera bas chale to main pura episode silent me nikal du, aaun hi nahi (I have no need to speak. If i could, I'd spend the whole episode in silence and not come at all)."

salman khan bigg boss 15 tejasswi prakash badshah + 2 more
