Akshay Kumar reveals he failed thrice in school; his childhood friend 'exposes' his habit of chasing girls on cycles

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently opened up about his childhood mischief with his friends during the latest episode of Wheel of Fortune. The actor introduced one of his childhood friends, Jinesh, from the live audience and took a trip down memory lane, recalling how the two had flunked three times between kindergarten and Class 9.

Akshay Kumar recalls failing thrice in school

Akshay Kumar recalls failing in school thrice.

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While interacting with the contestants, Akshay pointed out that his friend Jinesh was sitting in the audience. He revealed that their bond dates back to kindergarten and left everyone surprised when he admitted, “Hum log KG se saath mein hain aur KG se 9th grade ke beech mein hum log teen-teen baar fail hue hain.”

When Akshay asked his friend why he kept failing, Jinesh had a hilarious reply. He said, “Main aapke saath time spend karta tha, uski wajah se! (Because I used to spend time with you).” Akshay carried the banter forward by revealing that Jinesh’s favourite hobby used to be cycling around town just to catch a glimpse of girls.

However, his friend quickly turned the joke back on him and quipped, “Kya lagta hai, main dekhta tha ya yeh? (What do you think, was I looking at the girls, or was he?)” leaving the audience in splits.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from hosting Wheel of Fortune, Akshay is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film marks Priyadarshan and Akshay’s reunion after 14 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from hosting Wheel of Fortune, Akshay is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film marks Priyadarshan and Akshay’s reunion after 14 years. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The trailer of the film received mixed reactions from audiences. While some were excited to see Akshay return to the horror-comedy genre in his classic comic form, others were disappointed with the VFX quality and the reuse of old iconic dialogues to tap into nostalgia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trailer of the film received mixed reactions from audiences. While some were excited to see Akshay return to the horror-comedy genre in his classic comic form, others were disappointed with the VFX quality and the reuse of old iconic dialogues to tap into nostalgia. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Before Bhooth Bangla, Priyadarshan and Akshay worked together in hit films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhaag, De Dana Dan and more. Their successful collaboration is one of the main reasons why the film has generated significant buzz. Backed by Ektaa Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Shobha Kapoor, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 17, with paid previews beginning on April 16 from 9 pm onwards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before Bhooth Bangla, Priyadarshan and Akshay worked together in hit films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhaag, De Dana Dan and more. Their successful collaboration is one of the main reasons why the film has generated significant buzz. Backed by Ektaa Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Shobha Kapoor, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 17, with paid previews beginning on April 16 from 9 pm onwards. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from this, Akshay also has Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline, which stars Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26. He also has another film with Priyadarshan, Haiwaan, in the pipeline, which stars Saif Ali Khan in a lead role.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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