Akshay Kumar's reaction to Wheel of Fortune contestant naming Shah Rukh Khan her first love tickles fans: ‘Mere saamne…’

The contestant, named Stuti, quipped, “Mera pehla pyaar Shah Rukh Khan the” (Shah Rukh Khan was my first love). However, what caught Akshay’s attention was the way she shied away and avoided looking at him while saying it. He quickly joked, “Mujhe dekh ke kyun nahi bol rahi aap?” (Why aren’t you saying it while looking at me?)."

A candid moment in the latest episode of Wheel of Fortune quickly turned into a fun highlight after a contestant’s confession about Shah Rukh Khan caught host Akshay Kumar off guard. Calling SRK her “first love”, the participant shyly avoided eye contact, something Akshay was quick to notice and turn into a comic moment.

Following this, Akshay went on to praise Shah Rukh and added, “Shah Rukh bahut hi badhiya actor hai, dikhne mein khoobsurat ladka hai aur usko like karna koi jurm nahi hai, aur mere saamne bolna toh bilkul bhi jurm nahi hai” (Shah Rukh is a very good actor and a handsome man too. It’s not a crime to like him, and certainly not a crime to say it in front of me). The audience could not stop laughing at his witty response.

When the contestant further revealed that, as a child, she did not know Shah Rukh was married to Gauri Khan, and later shifted her crush to Aryan Khan after finding out, only to realise he was “out of her league”, Akshay kept the banter going. He joked that no one is out of anyone’s league and said she never knows — she might even end up marrying Donald Trump’s son.

Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan are two of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Although both began their careers in the 1990s, they have never worked together in full-length roles. The closest they came was when Akshay made a guest appearance in Dil To Pagal Hai, while Shah Rukh appeared in a cameo in Akshay’s Heyy Babyy.

Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming films Akshay is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in key roles. It is scheduled for release in cinemas on April 10. Apart from this, Akshay also has Haiwaan and Hera Pheri 3 with Priyadarshan, Welcome To The Jungle, and Golmaal 5 with Rohit Shetty in the pipeline.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, King. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars his daughter Suhana Khan alongside him, marking the father-daughter's first on-screen collaboration. The action thriller is slated for release on December 24.