Wheel of Fortune: Akshay Kumar's reaction is priceless as contestant’s wife asks him to find a girlfriend for husband

Akshay Kumar welcomed three talented musicians as contestants on an upcoming episode of the Wheel of Fortune. While Manav Khosla is an HR consultant from New Delhi, Ashu Jain is a fitness influencer from Dehradun, and Nishant Chobey is a chef from Jharkhand. Akshay Kumar is currently hosting Wheel of Fortune.

What happened during the episode? Akshay noticed Manav’s glow and curiously asked about the secret behind his happiness. Without hesitation, Manav replied, “Main khush isliye hoon kyunki main joru ka gulam hoon (I am happy because I listen to my wife)!” leaving everyone in splits.

Playing along, Akshay probed, “Aapki joru kahaan hain (Where is your wife)?” as he turned to Mukta and teasingly added, “Yeh aapke gulam hain (Does he listen to you)?” Mukta smiled and clarified that her husband isn’t just her “gulam,” but also her ‘sirtaj (crown)’. Manav further admitted that his wife is the boss not only at home but also at the office, since he works for her company, making their conversation even more entertaining for the audience.

Calling Manav lucky, Akshay praised him for having such a talented wife. But Mukta wasn’t done yet. She revealed yet another side of her husband, his colourful fashion choices and his love for all kinds of music, from Bollywood to electronic. She described him as a complete party animal, joking that she has to accompany him everywhere.

What Akshay said The biggest twist came when Mukta playfully declared that she is on the lookout for a ‘girlfriend’ for her husband who can accompany him at his parties and music adventures. She mentioned she is looking for someone who shares his love for music and partying!

Hearing this, Akshay reacted in shock and exclaimed, “Mere kaan phat kyun nahi gaye? Dharti khul kyun nahi rahi, hum sama kyun nahi gaye (Why are my ears not bleeding)!” Not stopping there, Mukta turned to Akshay and said, “Aapse nivedan hai, koi ho toh batayiye (It is my request if you are able to find someone.” Akshay instantly shot back with a laugh, “Main dhoondhu? Ab maine yeh kaam bhi shuru kar diya hai? Aap galat aadmi se pooch rahe ho (I shall find? Now I am to be expected to do this also? You are asking the wrong person)!”

Akshay has returned to the small screen after nearly a decade, stepping in as the host of Sony TV’s latest reality show, Wheel of Fortune. Wheel of Fortune is the Indian adaptation of the globally popular game show. Contestants spin a giant wheel to earn prize money and then guess letters to solve word puzzles. The aim is to crack the puzzle while accumulating winnings. The show premiered on Sony TV and SonyLIV on January 27.

On the film front, Akshay has Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla in the pipeline. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.